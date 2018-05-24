Carmelo Anthony shuts down Instagram post claiming Kyle Korver the better player

Carmelo Anthony commented on an Instagram post four times that claimed Kyle Korver is better than him. (Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

Carmelo Anthony or Kyle Korver?

At first glance, the question seems silly — and a weird distraction from the usual LeBron James or Michael Jordan battle.

Though after seeing the question posted on Instagram this week, Anthony wasn’t having anything to do with that debate.

Anthony commented four times on an Instagram post claiming that Korver is a better player than him, shutting that question down instantly.

Carmelo took this to heart and had to comment 4 times straight LMAOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/2jq2yfc2IQ — Bruh Report (@BruhReport) May 23, 2018





“WOWWWWW,” ‘Melo commented first, following it up with the laughing emoji. “Had to comment on this one.”

He then added “FOH” an hour later, which stands for “[Expletive] Outta Here.”

Now when comparing season averages, Anthony’s stats are slightly better than Korver’s. Anthony averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game this season, while Korver averaged 9.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Anthony dominates that battle when looking at career stats, too, averaging 24.1 points per game compared to Korver’s 9.9. The main stat that Korver leads in, though, is from behind the arc. He shot nearly 44 percent from the 3-point line this season, compared to Anthony’s 35.7 percent.

Oh, and Korver has helped propel the Cavaliers to the Eastern Conference Finals. Anthony, on the other hand, fell with the Thunder to the Jazz in the first round of the playoffs.

The comparison doesn’t really make a ton of sense, anyway, as they both bring something totally different to their respective teams. In reality, it probably depends on who you ask.

Though don’t ask Anthony — he made his answer crystal clear.

