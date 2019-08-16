Carmelo Anthony has reportedly been working out with Nets players

Carmelo Anthony is still without an NBA team. Team USA turned him down for the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China this summer, and Anthony seems like a long shot to return to an NBA floor in 2019-20

Teams have reportedly been staying away from Anthony, and even franchises like the Los Angeles Lakers don’t appear to have interest in the former star. But that hasn’t stopped the 35-year-old former scoring champion from working out with other NBA players and trying to get his name back out there.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In a report that surfaced this week, Anthony had apparently taken part in one of the many workouts that happen in L.A. among various NBA players. This one just happened to be including several Brooklyn Nets, sending fans of New York’s other team wondering whether Anthony could be on their team’s radar.

Via Ian Begley and Anthony Puccio:

Ten-time All-Star and free agent forward Carmelo Anthony has been participating in informal team workouts and scrimmages with Brooklyn Nets players in Los Angeles recently, per SNY sources.

Would Carmelo fit with what the Nets are trying to build the season? They don’t have Kevin Durant, so this is probably going to be the Kyrie Irving show for the coming year. Would Anthony really hurt the development of other players on this team? That is for the Brooklyn brass to ponder.

Then again, it seems like players across all teams are friends these days, and it doesn’t matter who they play for. Everyone is hanging out in Los Angeles and working out together. The fact that Anthony was working out with Nets players could simply be a function of who he is friends with.

I’m still doubtful Anthony ends up permanently on an NBA team this year. If LeBron James doesn’t want him on the Lakers, it seems like nobody might want him.