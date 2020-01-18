Carmelo Anthony reaches yet another monumental NBA milestone

DALLAS – Add another impressive feat to the ongoing list of accomplishments for Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony.

Melo has now scored 450 points as a Trail Blazers and that mark mean he has now adding his name to the 26,000-career points list.

The 35-year-old is the 18th NBA player in history to reach the 26k-point mark.

Here's a look at the NBA's all-time scoring list:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 Karl Malone 36,928 Kobe Bryant 33,643 LeBron James 33,532 Michael Jordan 32,292 Dirk Nowitzki 31,560 Wilt Chamberlain 31,419 Shaquille O'Neal 28,596 Moses Malone 27,409 Elvin Hayes 27,313 Hakeem Olajuwon 26,946 Oscar Robertson 26,710 Dominique Wilkins 26,668 Tim Duncan 26,496 Paul Pierce 26,397 John Havlicek 26,395 Kevin Garnett 26,071 Carmelo Anthony 26,001+

With Melo averaging over 16 points per game this season, he stands a good chance of reaching No.13 by end of the season, which would pass Garnett, Havlicek, Pierce, Duncan and Wilkins.

The future first ballot Hall-Of-Famer continues to move his way up the ladder and past some elite company.

