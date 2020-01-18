Carmelo Anthony reaches yet another monumental NBA milestone
DALLAS – Add another impressive feat to the ongoing list of accomplishments for Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony.
18th @NBA player all-time to reach 26,000 career points.
Melo has now scored 450 points as a Trail Blazers and that mark mean he has now adding his name to the 26,000-career points list.
The 35-year-old is the 18th NBA player in history to reach the 26k-point mark.
Here's a look at the NBA's all-time scoring list:
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387
Karl Malone 36,928
Kobe Bryant 33,643
LeBron James 33,532
Michael Jordan 32,292
Dirk Nowitzki 31,560
Wilt Chamberlain 31,419
Shaquille O'Neal 28,596
Moses Malone 27,409
Elvin Hayes 27,313
Hakeem Olajuwon 26,946
Oscar Robertson 26,710
Dominique Wilkins 26,668
Tim Duncan 26,496
Paul Pierce 26,397
John Havlicek 26,395
Kevin Garnett 26,071
Carmelo Anthony 26,001+
With Melo averaging over 16 points per game this season, he stands a good chance of reaching No.13 by end of the season, which would pass Garnett, Havlicek, Pierce, Duncan and Wilkins.
The future first ballot Hall-Of-Famer continues to move his way up the ladder and past some elite company.
