Carmelo Anthony reaches yet another monumental NBA milestone

Jamie Hudson

DALLAS – Add another impressive feat to the ongoing list of accomplishments for Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony.

Melo has now scored 450 points as a Trail Blazers and that mark mean he has now adding his name to the 26,000-career points list.

The 35-year-old is the 18th NBA player in history to reach the 26k-point mark.

Here's a look at the NBA's all-time scoring list:

 

  1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387

  2. Karl Malone 36,928

  3. Kobe Bryant 33,643

  4. LeBron James 33,532

  5. Michael Jordan 32,292

  6. Dirk Nowitzki 31,560

  7. Wilt Chamberlain 31,419

  8. Shaquille O'Neal 28,596

  9. Moses Malone 27,409

  10. Elvin Hayes 27,313

  11. Hakeem Olajuwon 26,946

  12. Oscar Robertson 26,710

  13. Dominique Wilkins 26,668

  14. Tim Duncan 26,496

  15. Paul Pierce 26,397

  16. John Havlicek 26,395

  17. Kevin Garnett 26,071

  18. Carmelo Anthony 26,001+

With Melo averaging over 16 points per game this season, he stands a good chance of reaching No.13 by end of the season, which would pass Garnett, Havlicek, Pierce, Duncan and Wilkins.

The future first ballot Hall-Of-Famer continues to move his way up the ladder and past some elite company. 

 

 

