Carmelo Anthony on Portland: "This is where I want to retire"

The Melo era in Portland may (hopefully) last longer than expected.

In an interview with Kerry Eggers of the Portland Tribune, Portland Trail Blazers power forward Carmelo Anthony said he would want to spend the rest of his NBA career in Rip City.

I would love to stay. I feel like this is the place for me to end my career. It could have happened earlier, but it didn't. Now, where I'm at in my life and my career - this is where I want to retire.

Following a dislocated shoulder to starting power forward Zach Collins that would keep him out for months, and a 4-8 start to the season, the Blazers gave the ten-time NBA All-Star a non-guaranteed contract for the rest of the 2019-2020 season. After only a few weeks with the team and a Western Conference Player of the Week award later, Portland guaranteed that contract.

Anthony has exceeded expectations, playing more than serviceable defense while averaging 16.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, giving the Blazers an additional scoring punch to go along with star guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

His current contract pays him $2.159 million and he'll be an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason. After being with the team for one season, if the Blazers want to re-sign him, they can pay him 120% of his current salary if over the cap, or else they will need to use cap space.

If Neil Olshey extends a qualifying offer to Skal Labissiere, and both Mario Hezonja and Rodney Hood exercise their player options, then the Blazers will have $110 million in salary slated for next season.

Last April, Shams Charania of The Atheltic reported that the NBA estimated a $116 million salary cap for the 2020-2021 season. That would give the Blazers approximately up to $6 million a season to give to Melo this summer, or up to $9.5 million per season if they renounce Skal's restricted rights.

You can read Eggers' full article here.

