Carmelo Anthony passes Kevin Garnett, climbing all-time scoring list

Jamie Hudson

Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony continues to climb the scoring ladder.

With six points in the first half of Wednesday night's Blazers and Rockets game, Melo moved up to number 18 on the NBA All-Time Scoring list.

With 26,072 career points and counting Anthony surpasses Kevin Garnett.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Here's a look at the NBA's all-time scoring list:

  1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387

  2. Karl Malone 36,928

  3. Kobe Bryant 33,643

  4. LeBron James 33,532

  5. Michael Jordan 32,292

  6. Dirk Nowitzki 31,560

  7. Wilt Chamberlain 31,419

  8. Shaquille O'Neal 28,596

  9. Moses Malone 27,409

  10. Elvin Hayes 27,313

  11. Hakeem Olajuwon 26,946

  12. Oscar Robertson 26,710

  13. Dominique Wilkins 26,668

  14. Tim Duncan 26,496

  15. Paul Pierce 26,397

  16. John Havlicek 26,395

  17. Carmelo Anthony 26,072+

  18. Kevin Garnett 26,071

With Melo averaging 16.1 points per game this season, he stands a good chance of reaching No.13 by end of the season.

It was just a couple of weeks ago vs. Dallas on Jan. 17th when Melo made the move from No. 19 to 18 on the scoring list.

Next, up, John Havlicek... and beyond. 

Carmelo Anthony passes Kevin Garnett, climbing all-time scoring list originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

What to Read Next