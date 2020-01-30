Carmelo Anthony passes Kevin Garnett, climbing all-time scoring list
Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony continues to climb the scoring ladder.
With six points in the first half of Wednesday night's Blazers and Rockets game, Melo moved up to number 18 on the NBA All-Time Scoring list.
With 26,072 career points and counting Anthony surpasses Kevin Garnett.
Carmelo Anthony passes Kevin Garnett to move into 17th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/mD4zBqGhXl
— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) January 30, 2020
Here's a look at the NBA's all-time scoring list:
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387
Karl Malone 36,928
Kobe Bryant 33,643
LeBron James 33,532
Michael Jordan 32,292
Dirk Nowitzki 31,560
Wilt Chamberlain 31,419
Shaquille O'Neal 28,596
Moses Malone 27,409
Elvin Hayes 27,313
Hakeem Olajuwon 26,946
Oscar Robertson 26,710
Dominique Wilkins 26,668
Tim Duncan 26,496
Paul Pierce 26,397
John Havlicek 26,395
Carmelo Anthony 26,072+
Kevin Garnett 26,071
With Melo averaging 16.1 points per game this season, he stands a good chance of reaching No.13 by end of the season.
It was just a couple of weeks ago vs. Dallas on Jan. 17th when Melo made the move from No. 19 to 18 on the scoring list.
Next, up, John Havlicek... and beyond.
Carmelo Anthony passes Kevin Garnett, climbing all-time scoring list originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest