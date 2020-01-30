Carmelo Anthony passes Kevin Garnett, climbing all-time scoring list

Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony continues to climb the scoring ladder.

With six points in the first half of Wednesday night's Blazers and Rockets game, Melo moved up to number 18 on the NBA All-Time Scoring list.

With 26,072 career points and counting Anthony surpasses Kevin Garnett.

Carmelo Anthony passes Kevin Garnett to move into 17th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/mD4zBqGhXl — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) January 30, 2020

Here's a look at the NBA's all-time scoring list:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 Karl Malone 36,928 Kobe Bryant 33,643 LeBron James 33,532 Michael Jordan 32,292 Dirk Nowitzki 31,560 Wilt Chamberlain 31,419 Shaquille O'Neal 28,596 Moses Malone 27,409 Elvin Hayes 27,313 Hakeem Olajuwon 26,946 Oscar Robertson 26,710 Dominique Wilkins 26,668 Tim Duncan 26,496 Paul Pierce 26,397 John Havlicek 26,395 Carmelo Anthony 26,072+ Kevin Garnett 26,071

With Melo averaging 16.1 points per game this season, he stands a good chance of reaching No.13 by end of the season.

It was just a couple of weeks ago vs. Dallas on Jan. 17th when Melo made the move from No. 19 to 18 on the scoring list.

Next, up, John Havlicek... and beyond.

