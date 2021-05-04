Carmelo Anthony passes Elvin Hayes into 10th on NBA's all-time scoring list

Carmelo Anthony will next turn his sights to Moses Malone.

Anthony, thanks to an and-one 3-pointer in the third quarter of the Portland Trail Blazers’ 123-114 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, officially passed Elvin Hayes and jumped into the top-10 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

“A couple years ago I ain’t think I was gonna be in this moment. I was out the league for whatever reason… I’m back. I persevered. I stayed strong I stayed true to myself & now I’m here in the Top 10.” pic.twitter.com/QkmI0FbF3S — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) May 4, 2021

Anthony entered Monday night’s game in Atlanta needing just nine points to surpass Hayes. He finished the game with 14 off the bench and shot 3-of-6 from behind the arc. The 36-year-old now has 27,318 points in his career.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar leads the league with 38,387 points in his career, and Karl Malone sits behind him at 36,928. LeBron James is third — the only other active player in the league in the top-10 — with more than 35,000 points.

Anthony will likely be able to pass Moses Malone, who sits in ninth with 27,409 career points. Portland has seven games left this season and will reach the postseason, giving him plenty of time to make up the 91 points between them.

Anthony is in the midst of his 18th season in the league. The 10-time All-Star has averaged 23 points per game throughout his career, and he won the scoring title during the 2012-13 season while with the New York Knicks. Anthony joined the Trail Blazers in 2019 after a tumultuous and brief stint with the Houston Rockets.

"I appreciate him more as a friend than I do as a teammate, and I really appreciate him as a teammate. I think that really speaks to the kind of person he is."@Dame_Lillard reflects on the historic night with @Carmeloanthony pic.twitter.com/CZ4nH093AT — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) May 4, 2021

“Being in the top 10, that’s a really special accomplishment,” Damian Lillard said after the game. “And I think for him this is probably a little more special because a lot of people tried to count him out and tried to finish him … I appreciate him more as a friend than I do as a teammate, and I really appreciate him as a teammate. I think that really speaks to the kind of person he is. I’m happy for him.”

More from Yahoo Sports: