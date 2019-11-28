Carmelo Anthony jerseys have already sold out at the Trail Blazers team store

Portland Trail Blazers fans are pretty pumped about Carmelo Anthony. Anthony hasn’t even played a home game with the team yet, but his jersey has already sold out in the Trail Blazers’ store.

That’s right, fans flooded the team’s store prior to Wednesday’s game to buy Anthony’s jersey. Roughly 45 minutes before the Trail Blazers were set to tip off against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Anthony’s jersey was sold out.

Carmelo jerseys have already sold out at the team store. This guy got the last one. pic.twitter.com/bKXxqmmcNq — Sean Highkin (@highkin) November 28, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 35-year-old Anthony signed with the Blazers on Nov. 19. The team has played four games since then, but all of them have been on the road. Wednesday was the first time Anthony would play at home with his new team, and he delivered.

Anthony posted 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting in a 136-119 Blazers win on Wednesday, highlighted by this jam.

it's not Thanksgiving without some stuffing pic.twitter.com/coOCOyu0kk — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 28, 2019

Anthony has performed admirably since joining the Blazers. In five games, he’s averaged 16.6 points and 5.0 rebounds. Anthony also showed flashes of brilliance in the team’s last contest, dropping 25 points on the Chicago Bulls to lead Portland to a 117-94 win.

Story continues

The fans don’t seem to mind that at the moment. They are just excited Anthony is around and putting up numbers. That excitement may fade if the team can’t recover from its 7-12 start, but, at least for now, Portland fans can’t get enough of Anthony.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: