Carmelo Anthony wants his jersey retired with the Denver Nuggets: ‘This is where it all started’

When it’s all said and done, Carmelo Anthony knows where he wants his jersey to be retired.

And it’s not in the rafters of Madison Square Garden.

“This is where it should be retired, to be honest with you,” Anthony said Thursday night after the Portland Trail Blazers 114-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. “It’s just my opinion. The history is here, this is where it all started. Though maybe not, because Joker’s got No. 15 now.”

Carmelo Anthony on where his jersey should be retired, “this is where it should be retired, to be honest with you. Just my opinion...” pic.twitter.com/isHcxT0Sls — Jena Garcia (@VidaVivaDiva) December 13, 2019

Anthony spent more than seven seasons with the Nuggets at the start of his career in the league, the longest stint of his with any team in the NBA. He averaged more points per game in Denver while picking up four All-Star nods, and came just shy of leading the Nuggets to the NBA Finals in 2009.

Anthony’s time in New York was impressive, too. The Brooklyn native made the push to land with the Knicks after his time in Colorado, and was third for the league MVP award with the Knicks in 2013 after averaging 28.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game that season.

The 10-time All-Star has even said he has thought about his jersey being raised in Manhattan, too.

“Do I think about it? Anybody would want to get that opportunity if it’s there,” Anthony said this week, via the New York Post. “We’ll see when that time comes. Hopefully, they’ll hang ‘7’ somewhere up there.”

In reality, Anthony has more earned having his jersey raised in either the Pepsi Center or Madison Square Garden. There’s a valid argument to be made to retiring his jersey in both, too.

And with him still playing in the league, this debate is one for another day.

After spending his first seven seasons in the league with the Nuggets, Carmelo Anthony thinks his jersey should hang in the Pepsi Center rafters. (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

