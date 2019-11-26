Carmelo Anthony drops 25 on Bulls, moves to 18th on NBA all-time scoring list

It took only four games for Carmelo Anthony to drop a vintage Carmelo Anthony performance. Well, the good kind at least.

The Portland Trail Blazers’ newest addition posted 25 points on 10-of-20 shooting with 8 rebounds and 2 assists in 117-94 win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Throughout the game, Anthony showed his scoring prowess on all levels on offense.

The night was punctuated with a turn-back-the-clock kind of dunk that sent the Blazers bench into a frenzy.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Vintage,” Blazers guard CJ McCollum said, via the Associated Press. “We pulled out some old, good wine in there. Getting to his spots, hitting threes, he got a dunk and he was talking like he always does on defense.”

Even a United Center crowd watching the Bulls fall flat seemed to enjoy the sight, chanting “We want Melo!” in the fourth quarter.

It was a fun night for Carmelo Anthony. (David Banks-USA TODAY Sports)

Adding the fun of the night was a bit of history.

Thanks to his last few points, Anthony passed Denver Nuggets great Alex English for sole possession of 18th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. His son was able to FaceTime him in the huddle and get a fatherly salute for the occasion.

Watching dad make history ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6e77mnoQNH — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 26, 2019

Story continues

Obviously, Anthony won’t be able to play a team like the 6-12 Bulls every night in the Western Conference. However, even getting one game like this from Anthony when superstar Damian Lillard (13 points) is having a quiet night has got to be a good sign for the Blazers’ bet on the great.

More from Yahoo Sports: