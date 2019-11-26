Carmelo Anthony drops 25 on Bulls, moves to 18th on NBA all-time scoring list
It took only four games for Carmelo Anthony to drop a vintage Carmelo Anthony performance. Well, the good kind at least.
The Portland Trail Blazers’ newest addition posted 25 points on 10-of-20 shooting with 8 rebounds and 2 assists in 117-94 win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Throughout the game, Anthony showed his scoring prowess on all levels on offense.
The night was punctuated with a turn-back-the-clock kind of dunk that sent the Blazers bench into a frenzy.
TWO TO THE DOME @carmeloanthony | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/PzfMUzKMCV
— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 26, 2019
“Vintage,” Blazers guard CJ McCollum said, via the Associated Press. “We pulled out some old, good wine in there. Getting to his spots, hitting threes, he got a dunk and he was talking like he always does on defense.”
Even a United Center crowd watching the Bulls fall flat seemed to enjoy the sight, chanting “We want Melo!” in the fourth quarter.
Adding the fun of the night was a bit of history.
Thanks to his last few points, Anthony passed Denver Nuggets great Alex English for sole possession of 18th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. His son was able to FaceTime him in the huddle and get a fatherly salute for the occasion.
Watching dad make history ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6e77mnoQNH
— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 26, 2019
Obviously, Anthony won’t be able to play a team like the 6-12 Bulls every night in the Western Conference. However, even getting one game like this from Anthony when superstar Damian Lillard (13 points) is having a quiet night has got to be a good sign for the Blazers’ bet on the great.
More from Yahoo Sports: