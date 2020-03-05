The Trail Blazers got Damian Lillard back, they got the win and all is right in the world. At least, for one game.

For Carmelo Anthony, he scored 25 points in the Trail Blazers 125-105 win over the Washington Wizards, a team high for points.

The locker room was vibrant and there were smiles all around.

Standing in his corner locker in the Trail Blazers locker room, Carmelo Anthony spoke with reporters. But, there was a bit of background music to his availability.

Carmelo Anthony blasts Marvin Gaye during postgame media availability pic.twitter.com/mAHjY98nCo — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) March 5, 2020

That's right, Carmelo Anthony was blaring Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" while talking about the return of Damian Lillard and the play of Washington's Bradley Beal.

To his credit, Melo doesn't seem fazed at all by the music. It was a bit of an odd choice after a win, but hey! To each their own!

After the game, Carmelo continued the Marvin Gaye greatest hits out of the locker room and all the way to his car.

Stay Melo!

