Carmelo Anthony apologizes to Rockets after passing up a three for a long two

Carmelo Anthony can’t pass up three-pointers on the Rockets. (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

Carmelo Anthony still needs more time to adjust to being a member of the Houston Rockets. During Tuesday’s preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Anthony showed that he hasn’t fully embraced the Rockets’ in-game strategies just yet.

But we know he’s trying, because after he drained a long two-pointer during the game, Anthony actually apologized to the Rockets’ bench.

Melo apologizing to the Rockets bench for taking and making a long two. Perfection. pic.twitter.com/rucHqSSX40 — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) October 3, 2018





As you can see in the video, Anthony pump fakes a three, steps in front of the three-point line and drains a long two. As he runs back to play defense, he says “my bad” to the Rockets’ bench.

Why did Anthony apologize to his teammates after making a shot? Anyone who has following the Rockets the past couple seasons knows the answer.

The Rockets love shooting threes. The team broke the record for most three-pointers made in a season last year. It was the second-straight year the Rockets set that record. General manager Daryl Morey has been a major proponent of that strategy.

Anthony knows this, of course, but old habits die hard. Given how successful the team has been lately, we expect Anthony to make the adjustment in time. Before you know it, he’ll be chucking up threes just like everyone else.

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Fitz’s jersey put in Hall of Fame at most ironic time

• Fan hit at Ryder Cup said to have lost sight in right eye

• Kanye’s new sneakers may be banned by NBA

• MLB postseason predictions: Experts pick wild-card winners

