Carmel teen Alex Shackell cruises to semis win, continues to shine at Olympic Trials

INDIANAPOLIS – One night after Regan Smith swam to a world record, a Carmel teenager was trying to chase her down.

Alex Shackell won a semifinal of the 200-meter butterfly in 2:06.10 Wednesday on night 5 of the U.S. Olympic Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium. She will head into Thursday night’s final as the second seed behind Smith.

Top two go to the Paris Olympics.

Alex Shackell walks the pool deck after competing in the 200-meter butterfly semifinals Wednesday, June 19, 2024, during the fifth day of competition for the U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Shackell, 17, did break the national 17-18 record of 2:06.39 set by Smith in 2020. Shackell’s time advanced her to No. 7 on the U.S all-time list.

It would have been fast enough for a bronze medal at the 2023 World Championships and a gold at February’s worlds.

More on Alex Shackell: Olympic medal eluded father, but Carmel swimming siblings can get on Paris podium

In the 200 butterfly, Smith won a silver medal at the 2021 Olympics and bronze at the 2023 worlds.

Smith, on pace for an American record through 100 meters, won the first semifinal in 2:04.91 to set a national championships record. She set an American record of 2:03.87 last year. Emma Sticklen was second in 2:07.44.

Kelly Pash, also of Carmel, was 11th overall in 2:09.96 and did not make top eight for finals.

Hours after Smith reclaimed the world record in the 100 backstroke, she was beaten in a heat of the 200 butterfly by Shackell. The Carmel teen clocked 2:06.71. Smith was second in 2:07.24.

Shackell’s previous best was 2:07.13 from March. She tentatively qualified for the Olympic team in the 4x200 freestyle relay by finishing sixth in the 200 free Monday night.

Carmel coach Chris Plumb has said Shackell’s focus for the trials had been the 200 butterfly.

In Saturday’s 100 butterfly, she twice lowered her best time, to 57.07 in the heats and 56.78 in semifinals. She was seeded fourth ahead of the final but scratched to concentrate on the 200 free. Top three in the 100 butterfly final were all under 56 seconds, affirming the scratch was an astute decision.

Shackell’s brother, Aaron, 19, made the team by winning the 400 free on Saturday’s night 1. The Shackells’ father, Nick, represented Great Britain at the 1996 and 2000 Olympic Games.

