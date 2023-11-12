Carmel stuns Arlington to win a third consecutive Section 1 Class AA football crown

FREEDOM PLAINS – The biggest upset of the season was fueled by a litany of big plays.

Carmel was buzzing from the start and pulled surprise after surprise in a Section 1 Class AA title game that inspired innumerable second glances at the scoreboard. Nolan Fauder provided an early spark when he took a fake punt in for a touchdown. Tristain Werlau sent a message of pure defiance when he opened the second half with a lengthy kickoff return for another touchdown.

Timely contributions kept coming from up and down the roster.

When exactly did the Rams begin to believe they were on the verge of posting an emphatic win over a previously undefeated Arlington team that was favored to win a sectional championship from Day 1 of the season?

“Yesterday,” Rams defensive back Damien Santiago said without hesitation.

Carmel's Tristan Werlau (22) looks for some running room in the Arlington defense during the Section 1 Class AA championship at Arlington High School in Freedom Plains Nov. 11, 2023.

Carmel traded big plays with the Admirals in the early going then quickly pulled away for a 49-34 win on Saturday at Arlington High School.

The Rams celebrated a Section 1 threepeat on a field where they lost 55-18 in September.

“It’s a different feeling each time, but it’s always an amazing feeling,” Carmel linebacker Matt Risley said. “The way we built relationships and team chemistry after the loss here early in the season, it’s almost like we’re a completely different team. Amazing. These guys are the best.”

Fauder got the Rams on the scoreboard first, rumbling 57 yards with the fake punt. Arlington got in the end zone three minutes later. Teddy Galbraith caught a 9-yard scoring pass from Christian Nunez to get Carmel back on top. The Admirals responded in short order to deadlock the game. Werlau brought the ensuing kick back to the 4-yard line and got over the goal line on the next play.

It was a 21-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Rams got critical stops and Werlau jetted up the middle and into the end zone for a 71-yard score in the opening minute of the second quarter. Jared Navidad connected on a 26-yard field goal to close out the half with Carmel sitting on a 31-14 cushion.

Even the blue and red faithful were stunned.

“They did some things early in the game on defense that kind of took us out of our game plan,” Arlington coach Mike Morano said. “I thought the officiating was atrocious, but I don’t think it was the difference in the game. Carmel was obviously ready to go and it seemed like anytime we got a little momentum, something catastrophic happened.”

Werlau refired the crowd when he opened the second half with an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

“That was awesome,” he said. “There is no better feeling than looking ahead and seeing nothing but green grass. It was such an energy boost.”

Arlington was desperate. The offense was never in synch. And then Nunez hit Santiago with an 8-yard touchdown pass with 5:20 to play in the third quarter to make it a 46-14 lead.

The Admirals were done.

“It’s a get-back win,” Santiago said. “That’s what I’m calling this. It’s a great way to get a section championship senior year.”

Carmel players celebrate their 49-34 victory over Arlington in the Section 1 Class AA championship at Arlington High School in Freedom Plains Nov. 11, 2023.

Game balls

Carmel head coach Tom Donahoe took over the second week of the season when Todd Cayea stepped down to deal with a health issue. He was still learning names when the Rams lost here later that week. The job this staff did was remarkable, especially this week. Brendan Connolly, Patsy Costabile, Jim Donahoe, Jeff Hughes, Jorma Tompuri and Tom Woodburn deserve a shoutout and Tom Donahoe should get a medal for calling the fake punt.

Werlau, too, was brilliant. His two lengthy kick returns were just the start. Werlau piled up nearly 300 all-purpose yards.

Carmel's Damien Santiago (8) catches a pass in front of Arlington's Luke Lavello (2) during the Section 1 Class AA championship at Arlington High School in Freedom Plains Nov. 11, 2023. Carmel won the game 49-34.

By the numbers

Carmel (9-1): Werlau had 165 yards and two touchdown on 24 carries. ... Leo Venables had 109 yards on 11 carries. ... Christian Nunez completed 4 of 12 passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns. ... The Rams have won eight straight game since the September loss to Arlington.

Arlington (10-1): Michael Rescigno completed 13 of 31 passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for a TD. ... Luke Lavello caught six passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns.

Carmel's Nolan Faudar (6) runs a fake punt in for a touchdown against Arlington during the Section 1 Class AA championship at Arlington High School in Freedom Plains Nov. 11, 2023. Carmel won the game 49-34.

They said it

"I think we knew from the start we had a shot," Werlau said. "We were short-staffed for the loss in Week 2 and everyone was down. We came into this game a whole new team and everyone knew it."

"He can be crafty like that," Jim Donahoe on his brother's fake punt call.

"What I’m going to remember most is not anything we did on the field," Morano said. "I’m going to remember how much I love these kids. I’ve spent four years with some of them. It’s a special group and they have a close bond and that makes it sting a little more."

Arlington quarterback Michael Rescigno (3) gets tackled by Carmel's Leo Keesler-Venables (15) during the Section 1 Class AA championship at Arlington High School in Freedom Plains Nov. 11, 2023. Carmel won the game 49-34.

What's next

Carmel plays Section 2 runner-up Shenendehowa at 3 p.m. Saturday at Mahopac High School.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Carmel upsets Arlington for third straight Section 1 Class AA title