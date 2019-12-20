Carmel sticks to Chicago Bears connections, names Jason McKie head varsity football coach

Bear Down, Carmel Corsairs?

Carmel athletic director Mark Pos announced via the school's Twitter account Thursday that former Chicago Bears fullback Jason McKie has been hired as head varsity football coach. McKie was a member of the Bears from 2003-09 and played in Super Bowl XLI. He also played for the Eagles, Cowboys, Saints and Ravens.

McKie will replace another former Chicago Bear in Blake Annen, who announced earlier this fall he was stepping down from his position to return home to Ohio for family reasons. Annen posted a 6-12 overall record in his two seasons at the Mundelein school.

McKie also served under Annen at Carmel as an assistant coach and takes over a Corsairs program that last made the IHSA state playoff field in 2016. McKie played his high school football at Gulf Breese High School in Gulf Breese, Fla. then played his college football at Temple.





