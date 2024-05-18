Carmel edges Zionsville in sectional final

May 17—CARMEL — The Zionsville girls tennis team gave themselves a chance on Thursday night in the sectional final against Carmel.

With the team score tied 1-1, the three remaining matches were all in third sets, with each team needing two wins to secure the sectional title. Unfortunately for Zionsville, their valiant effort fell just short, and Carmel came away with a 3-2 win.

"The season is defined by the progression we have made," Zionsville head coach Alex Wittenbaum said. "To be 3-2 with a team that we have never really had a shot against before, and advanced a singles player, that shows we are doing good things."

The Eagles have been in lot of close matches this year that have gone 3-2 or had multiple three-set matches. So when the matches at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, along with No. 1 doubles, were going to three, Wittenbaum said he felt like the Eagles were in a good place.

"I was pretty confident because we had a really good support system here and a lot of cheering," Wittenbaum said. "The Zionsville tennis community came out and really helped us get close."

The Eagles got a win in the third set from No. 1 singles player Lucy King, who topped Nora Perkins 7-5, 1-6, 7-5.

King will advance in the singles tournament.

"Lucy has a never-say-die attitude and fights for every point," Wittenbaum said. "That's a testament to her and she is always going to do what's best for the team and herself."

At No. 2 singles, Carmel's Manogna Pagadala topped Sudhi Murugesan 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 and at No. 1 doubles, Gabby Hall and Addy Joyce defeated Shuyang Li and Ellery Walpole 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the other two three-set matches, giving the Greyhounds the win.

"(Carmel) stepped up and they always do that under pressure," Wittenbaum said. "They have a school with 5,000 kids and they're able to do things a little bit easier. But we did a great job of battling every single second and our team is incredible."

Zoe Chappell and Kyla Gomez defeated Sydney Carroll and Bryley Price 7-5, 6-4 to give Zionsville at win at No. 2 doubles.

Carmel's Rumi Kim topped Sydney Holley 6-0, 6-3 at No. 3 singles.

The Eagles graduated Chappell, Gomez and King, but return the rest of the line-up.

"Everything is trending upwards at two times the speed of any other program because we are doing everything its takes every single day," Wittenbaum said. "These girls put the team above themselves, and that is the biggest thing. Every single girl on this team did a great job of getting each girl to victory and fighting through matches."

WeBo falls in title match

The Western Boone tennis team also fell in their sectional title match, losing 4-1 to Crawfordsville.

The Stars No. 1 doubles team of Isabel Adams and Janie Ransom will advance after winning 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 over Alayna Hall and Isla Seward.

At No. 1 singles, Sam Rohr topped Addie Jones 6-2, 6-1.

At No. 2 singles, Reagan Clark topped Abby Brunty 6-1, 6-2 and at No. 3 singles, Emily Weliver topped Lindsey Steimel 6-3, 3-6, 10-8.

At No. 2 doubles, Amy Weliver and Emma Busco topped Olivia Smith and Ella Shepherd 6-2, 6-1.

Adams and Ransom advance in the doubles regional, and will play next week at Lebanon. Date and opponent is yet to be determined.

