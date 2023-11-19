Carmel defeats Shenendehowa in Class AA state football quarterfinal
Carmel defeated Shenendehowa 28-14 in the Class AA state football quarterfinal at Mahopac High School Nov. 18, 2023.
Carmel defeated Shenendehowa 28-14 in the Class AA state football quarterfinal at Mahopac High School Nov. 18, 2023.
The Bulldogs outscored the Volunteers 38-3 after Tennessee scored on its first offensive play.
Travis' lower leg was in an air cast.
Here's how to watch the Washington vs. Oregon State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 12 college football schedule.
The Steelers are winning even if it isn't "pretty."
Michigan's win over Maryland on Saturday was quite indicative of its bizarre 2023 season. Another crucial win for the undefeated team — with its head coach nowhere to be seen.
Here's how to watch the Georgia at Tennessee game tonight, plus the rest of the Week 12 college football schedule.
Woods will host and play in the charity tournament that features an elite field.
No. 10 Louisville is headed to the ACC title game for the first time in program history.
The Buffaloes were blown out by Washington State as Shedeur Sanders got injured.
Everything you need to know about streaming the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023.
Foster should have been stopped for an 8-yard gain.
The first NBA in-season tournament continues Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
Shedeur Sanders' injury only added to Colorado's miserable night in Pullman.
Suni Lee missed the World Championships this year due to her kidney issues.
Beal has played in only three of the Suns' 11 games so far this season.
The market is still developing for the two-time All-Star, but LaVine could be the first piece to move in a potential rebuild in Chicago.
Fantasy analyst Sal Vetri unveils his 10 findings that can lead to Week 11 fantasy success.
The biggest game of the weekend is in Corvallis.
Jorge Martin examines C.J. Stroud and Jahmyr Gibbs becoming every-week starters, and takes a look at other rookies who could pop for fantasy teams.
Both teams are 4-6 and need to win their final two games to make a bowl.