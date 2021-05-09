Carly Haring captures high jump crown at USD Tune-up meet

May 9—VERMILLION — Mitchell native Carly Haring added chalked up another win at the University of South Dakota Tune-up meet Friday.

Haring won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 8 1/2 inches in the Coyotes' last meet prior to the Summit League Championships, which begin on Thursday in Vermillion. Howard alumna Madison Kizer placed third for South Dakota State with a leap of 5 feet, 4 3/4 inches. Dakota Wesleyan's Lia Guigui tied for fifth with current USD and former DWU standout Kamberlyn Lamer at 5 feet, 2 3/4 inches.

Lamer was also second in the javelin throw (135 feet, 8 inches) and fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (14.31 seconds).

Former McCook Central/Montrose standout Jacy Pulse was part of USD's winning 4x100 relay (46.88 seconds) and 4x400 relay (3 minutes, 48.25 seconds) teams. Pulse was also fourth in the 400 hurdles (1 minute, 3.76 seconds), while SDSU's Savannah Risseeuw — a former Mount Vernon/Plankinton standout — was sixth (1 minute, 4.50 seconds). Risseeuw was also seventh in the 100 hurdles (14.43 seconds).

On the men's side, Freeman Academy alum Thaniel Schroeder won the 10,000 meters for Dordt in 32 minutes, 53.33 seconds. DWU's Caden Milmine placed ninth in the shot put with a heave of 52 feet, 2 1/2 inches.