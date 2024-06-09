Carly Awtey earns first win on Allied Milk Producers Night at Jennerstown Speedway

It was Allied Milk Producers Night at Jennerstown Speedway on Saturday night, featuring 6-division action.

In the Ron's Collision Center Street Stocks, Mel Wilt started on the pole and led the first nine laps of the feature. However, Rick Meehleib made the pass for the lead with 10 to go.

A lap later, Wilt got into the back of Amber Hemphill, who was set to be lapped, and ended up going hard into the wall.

On the restart, Meehleib got the better of his son, Richard Meehleib Jr. Meehleib cruised to his second win of the season, and Meehleib Jr. held off defending champ Brent Bickerstaff for second.

Last week's action Marsh, Mauzy earn first career wins at Jennerstown Speedway on First Responders Night

Carley Awtey, a third generation driver, never trailed in the 15-lap Integrity Coatings Chargers feature, earning her first win at Jennerstown Speedway.

A caution waved with four to go. However, Awtey dashed past boyfriend, Aaron Luteri to claim an emotional victory. Bob Mostoller and Steven Singo rounded out the top three.

Best of the best Jennerstown Speedway: Hallowed ground to some of NASCAR's best

Johnathan Haburcsak captured his third Somerset Trust Fast & Furious 4s win of the year. He led every lap from the pole and bested Travis Shaffer to take over first in the points standings. Shaffer has finished runner-up in every race this season. Noah Hirko grabbed third.

Joe Maruca checked out early in the Martella's Pharmacies Late Model 30-lap feature. He was poised to drive away with a commanding win.

However, the scene turned scary with 10 laps to go. Veteran Garry Wiltrout worked his way through the field and was racing third. But Wiltrout was slow on the back stretch and pulled into the pits.

An ambulance was immediately summoned. Wiltrout was removed from his car, evaluated in an ambulance and then taken to the hospital for further medical attention.

Maruca eventually pulled away from Barry Awtey when the race resumed to pick up what appeared to be his first win of the year. But upon post-race inspection, Maruca was disqualified and Awtey was awarded the win.

Will Hemminger and Bryan Shipp were second and third, respectively.

Doug Glessner rolled to his second win of the season in the Stoystown Auto Wreckers Modifieds.

He quickly made his way to the front and never looked back. Glessner held off Jason Busch early on in a tight battle of formidable drivers.

Tom Golik made a late charge in the 20-lap race to finish second in front of John Fama.

The One Stop Auto Sales Pro Stocks wrapped up the evening. Dan Campbell cashed his "bounty," collecting an extra $1,200 from his sponsors for winning his fourth straight race.

Leading up to the race, an extra $500 in prize money was put up for grabs to any driver who could cleanly defeat Campbell and keep him out of victory lane.

It was not to be.

Campbell passed Jeff Giles, who started on the pole, with 13 laps to go and was well ahead of the field when the white flag waved. But Michael Mohle spun out all alone in the back of the pack, bringing out a caution.

Campbell darted ahead of Giles, who had a bad restart. Giles tried to make a move past Aaron Van Fleet for second, but a wreck ensued, causing a 4-car pile-up.

Campbell, Van Fleet and Josh Dunmyer were the only three cars with no real damage.

On the second green-white-checkered restart, Campbell quickly moved past Van Fleet to take his fourth straight checkered flag. Van Fleet and Giles finished second and third, respectively.

Six-division racing continues on Saturday with Armstrong Cable Night. The Tanner J. Friedline Memorial Race in the Charger Division headlines the night of action.

Follow Daily American Sports on Facebook and @dailyamericanmedia on Instagram.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Awteys pick of victories in different fashions at Jennerstown Speedway