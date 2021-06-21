Carlton Madden decommits from Colorado following UGA offer

Georgia football offered a scholarship to former Colorado Buffaloes commitment Carlton Madden a few days ago on June 17. Now, Madden has decommitted from Colorado.

Madden is a class of 2022 recruit who is a three-star linebacker. He plays high school football for Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia.

The 6-foot-3, 239-pound linebacker is rated as the No. 37 edge rusher and the No. 82 player in the state of Georgia, per the 247Sports composite.

Does Carlton Madden want to stay closer to home? Madden announced his decision to decommit from the Colorado football program via his Twitter account:

Respect My Decision 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/eIde4BaUsH — 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐉𝐫 † (@_CjMadden8) June 21, 2021

Madden visited Georgia in early June and has checked out a few programs since the start of the month. The three-star outside linebacker has scholarship offers from Ole Miss, Washington State, Georgia Tech, and more.

