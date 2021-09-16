Carlton Madden commits to Georgia football

Georgia football recruiting target Carlton Madden has made his college decision. Madden has committed to the University of Georgia.

Madden, a three-star linebacker, plays high school football for Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia. Madden is the No. 785 overall prospect in the nation.

The 6-foot-3, 239-pound linebacker is the No. 36 edge rusher and the No. 79 player in Georgia, per the 247Sports composite.

Madden previously announced his decision to commit to the Colorado football program, but he later decommitted after the Bulldogs started giving him more recruiting attention. Now, he’s staying home.

Madden visited Georgia in early June and has checked out a few programs since then.

The three-star outside linebacker’s scholarship offers include Auburn, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Washington State, and Georgia Tech. He announced his commitment to UGA via his Twitter account:

Carlton Madden picked Georgia over Oregon, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Colorado. Kirby Smart and Georgia have the No. 4 recruiting class in the country with 17 commitments.

Here’s the three-star linebacker’s commitment video:

