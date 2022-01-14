While Tampa Bay still has to activate key players like linebacker Lavonte David and running back Leonard Fournette off injured reserve, the Buccaneers have three players currently on the 53-man roster who may or may not be available for Sunday’s matchup with the Eagles.

Cornerback Carlton Davis (back), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring), and receiver Justin Watson (quad) are all questionable for the Wild Card contest.

Davis was not listed on the Bucs’ first two injury reports of the week but was downgraded to limited with the back issue on Friday. Murphy-Bunting was limited for all three days of practice.

As head coach Bruce Arians had already mentioned, running back Ronald Jones (ankle) and receiver Cyril Grayson (hamstring) were both declared out.

But edge rushers Shaq Barrett (knee) and Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/knee) both have no injury status and are expected to play. Barrett was a full participant in Friday’s session after he was limited on Wednesday and Thursday. Pierre-Paul was also limited for the first two days of the week, but he didn’t practice on Friday.

Running back Giovani Bernard also could be activated to the 53-man roster in time for Sunday’s game after he was designated to return from IR earlier in the week.

Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting questionable for Bucs-Eagles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk