Carlton Davis out with quad injury

The Buccaneers will have to rely on more of their reserve cornerbacks for at least the rest of Sunday’s game.

Tampa Bay announced at the start of the third quarter that cornerback Carlton Davis is out with a quad injury.

Davis suffered the non-contact injury toward the end of the first half while on the punt return team. He was unable to put any weight on his left leg as trainers helped him off the field. He was then carted to the locker room before halftime.

Tampa Bay was already playing without cornerback Jamel Dean, who is inactive with a knee injury. Sean Murphy-Bunting is on injured reserve.

Richard Sherman started the game at outside corner opposite Davis with Ross Cockrell manning the slot. Tampa Bay also has Dee Delaney, Pierre Desir, and Rashard Robinson available at cornerback.

The Patriots lead the Buccaneers 7-6 with just under 13 minutes left in the third quarter.

