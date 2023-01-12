As Tom Brady said earlier this week, the Buccaneers are as healthy as they have been all season.

The seven inactive players from Week 18 practiced, and center Robert Hainsey did, too, after leaving the loss to the Falcons with a hamstring injury.

The Bucs saw cornerback Carlton Davis (shoulder), safety Mike Edwards (hip), receiver Mike Evans (illness), receiver Julio Jones (knee), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (shoulder), outside linebacker Carl Nassib (pectoral), safety Keanu Neal (hip) and left tackle Donovan Smith (foot) have full participation Thursday.

Offensive guard Nick Leverett (knee/shoulder), offensive lineman John Molchon (ankle), safety Logan Ryan (knee) and nose tackle Vita Vea (calf) were limited.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph (knee) was the only player not to practice.

Coach Todd Bowles deemed Davis “good to go” and said Smith, who has missed two of the past three games, is “feeling a lot better.”

Carlton Davis, Mike Evans had full participation Thursday; Robert Hainsey limited originally appeared on Pro Football Talk