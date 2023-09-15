Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Indigenous Writers Gathering and more

Sep. 15—CLOQUET — We've got a ton of news for you this week!

Officials said the

Barnum wildfire is 100% contained.

There's also a special school board race in Carlton come November.

The candidates filled out questionnaires

with more information about themselves — be sure to check out their responses if you live in the Carlton School District!

Here's what else I've got for you:

Black Bears and Blueberries Publishing hosted

an Indigenous Writers Gathering

at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College on Sept. 8. The event gave 115 writers the opportunity to talk about their work and hear presentations from award-winning Indigenous authors.

The new kitchen at Carmen's Bar and Restaurant in Cloquet is up and running,

but constructions crews are still wrapping up work converting the former kitchen into a dedicated server's area.

Jamie Langenbrunner, pictured above on the right,

will be inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

The Cloquet native won two Stanley Cups and an Olympic silver medal with Team USA.

We've also got a story about

a season-defining win for the Cloquet volleyball team.

To read more prep sports,

visit our website.

* Consolidation talks are moving along slowly between Carlton and Wrenshall schools.

At its meeting Monday, Sept. 11,

the Wrenshall School Board said it was open to one campus at South Terrace Elementary School, but said it needed to do its due diligence and explore all options.

*

Erin Bates highlight's Cloquet's Pep Squad

in this week's Community Education Corner.

* And

Larry Weber identifies a strange visitor in his yard

in this week's installment of Northland Nature.

Editor's note: Carlton County, Dontcha Know is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week.

You can sign up here.