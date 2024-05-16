Carlston Harris hopes UFC Fight Night 241 win leads to ‘good names’ like Neil Magny, Geoff Neal

LAS VEGAS – Carlston Harris has been frustrated waiting for the phone to ring for his next fight, but finally gets his chance to show his skills again in Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 241 co-main event vs. Khaos Williams.

After scoring a spectacular come-from-behind submission win over Jeremiah Wells at UFC on ESPN 50 in August, Harris (19-5 MMA, 4-1 UFC) has been hoping for a return to action. He said he’s been healthy, training and eager to fight, but to no avail.

Finally, Harris got offered a matchup with Williams (14-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC) in a welterweight bout at the UFC Apex (ESPN+), and he didn’t hesitate for a second to accept.

“I never question when UFC gives me any opponent – I just want to fight,” Harris told MMA Junkie and other reporters at Wednesday’s media day. “I never question. No matter who. I just want to fight. I want to be active. I only fight two times a year. That’s not good man. Two times a year is nothing for an active fighter. Two times a year can’t pay the bills. So for me, the opponent don’t matter.

“I want at least four fights a year. I’m not injured. I just want to fight. I don’t know what is the UFC agreement. I’m always on my IG asking for fights. Finally, they give me Khaos Williams. So it’s good. I never question it. I just want to fight. It don’t matter what name, who and when. I just want to fight.”

Harris has competed five times since making his octagon debut in May 2021. At 36, he has no time to waste, so he knows he needs to make the most of this next opportunity.

With his only loss in the past six years coming to undefeated rising star Shavkat Rakhmonov, Harris thinks he belongs in the upper tier at 170 pounds. He can only prove that by winning fights, though, and said he hopes a win over Williams sets up more activity against bigger names.

“I want to get a shot in the top 15,” Harris said. “A guy like Neil Magny, Geoff Neal. Good names.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 241.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie