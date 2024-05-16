Carlson to stay at Glamorgan until 2026

Kiran Carlson scored a career-best 191 against Gloucestershire in 2017 [Huw Evans Agency]

Batter Kiran Carlson has signed a new deal to stay at Glamorgan until at least the end of the 2026 season, the club announced on his 26th birthday.

The club's white-ball captain made his debut for the Welsh county in 2016 and has since played 85 games for them.

During that time Carlson has hit 12 100s and 22 half-centuries in a 4,715-run haul.

“I’m extremely excited about committing two more years to Glamorgan. It’s my home club and I’ve been a part of Welsh cricket since I was 12 years old," said Carlson.

“We are building something really special at the club and I can’t wait to be a part of it both as a captain in the white ball formats and as a player in the County Championship."

Carlson's achievements also include Glamorgan's fastest T20 half-century off 15 balls against Sussex at Sophia Gardens, and he captained them to the Royal London One Day Cup final victory against Durham in 2021.

Glamorgan head coach Grant Bradburn said: “Kiran makes a positive impact on and off the park and I’m so pleased Kiran is committed to being an integral part of a new era of success for Glamorgan Cricket.”

The county's director of cricket, Mark Wallace, said: “As one of the leaders of our group both on and off the field he (Carlson) is a crucial part of our future.”