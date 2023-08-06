Carlson: NCAA athletes are just following what college leaders are doing ― chasing money

College sports have so many grand traditions.

Pom-pom waving.

Fight-song singing.

Call-and-response chanting.

But over the past few years, we’ve seen the rise of some other rituals. They come in a variety of forms ― handwringing, teeth gnashing, pearl clutching ― but all are in response to name, image and likeness, which has been compounded by the transfer portal.

Plenty of folks are convinced that combination, and the money that comes with it, is going to be the downfall of college sports.

Athletes are chasing the almighty dollar. Athletes are no longer loyal. Athletes are no longer staying put.

Athletes are to blame.

But here’s the thing: they aren’t causing near as much change to college sports as the folks who are supposed to be the adults in the room. Truth be told, the athletes are just doing what those leaders are doing.

This past week, college sports saw upheaval the likes of which has never been seen before. It is likely to kill a conference that’s been around for a century. Thursday, the Pac-12 failed to convince its schools to agree to a broadcast deal that guaranteed only a $19 million payout per school, and soon after, schools that had been offered life rafts were jumping ship.

Arizona was first, leaping to the Big 12.

Then came Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten.

And finally, Utah and Arizona State joined Arizona in the Big 12.

What’s to come of the Pac-12 and the remaining schools is unclear – Colorado announced it was heading to the Big 12 a couple of weeks ago – but neither the conference nor the schools will ever be the same.

Ditto for college sports.

Each and every one of the departing schools has totally legitimate reasons for moving. Just as OU and Texas did when they decided to go to the SEC and USC and UCLA when they chose to go to the Big Ten.

But those reasons boil down to two things: money and stability.

Allow Oklahoma State football coach and conference realignment realist Mike Gundy to provide the skinny.

“What they’re thinking about is money,” he said Saturday during OSU Media Day. “So we can get that established. We all know that. … That’s why we’re in this situation. That’s just a fact.”

Money is the prime consideration, but money leads to stability, and that’s what all of these schools want.

Those are exactly the same rabbits that athletes are chasing when they transfer and when they seek NIL dollars. They want money and stability. And none of their pursuits are altering the landscape of college athletics nearly as much as this round of conference realignment.

You want to talk about tradition? What about the rivalries that are being killed by all these changes?

Sure, OU-Texas and USC-UCLA remain. Yes, Texas-Texas A&M will be rekindled.

But what about Bedlam? Texas-Baylor? Oregon-Oregon State? Washington-Washington State?

And those are just some of the in-state rivalries that will be lost. There are so many traditions that will be lost.

I asked OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg how he squares the loss of tradition with the realignment of conferences.

“I’m old enough at this point, I’ve been around long enough that I remember the way it was,” he said. “But I’m also old enough now to maybe have the perspective that that’s just what happens. Things change, and you can’t waste a lot of time thinking about things the way they used to be.

“Because they’re just not.”

No doubt about that.

Listen, I’m not change averse. I believe in growing, adapting, improving. But there’s also a part of me that’s going to miss conferences where there is a commonality of geography, of people, of place. For many decades, league brethren felt similar. Familiar, even.

Stand on campus at Kansas State and close your eyes, and you could picture that university in Ames or Lubbock or Morgantown.

Do the same at UCLA, and you could see it in Berkley or Tempe.

Now, such commonality won’t be as common. The Big Ten will have a West Coast arm, with four schools that feel different than the rest of the league. The same will hold for the Big 12’s pod of teams in and west of the Rocky Mountains. OU and Texas are more similar to the rest of the SEC, but even they will feel a bit different than the rest of the league.

None of that will keep people from watching when the new league opponents square off. In football, it’ll actually feel like a burst of games we long thought we’d have to see in the nonconference or bowl games.

OU vs. LSU? USC vs. Ohio State? Texas vs. Tennessee? Utah vs. TCU?

Sign me up for that.

“Yes, I’m a fan of college athletics, too,” Weiberg said, “and do I not like the idea of some rivalries and things like that going away? Yes. But there’ll be new rivalries created. I don’t think there’s a better time to be a student-athelte. I also don’t think in a lot of ways there’s a better time to be a fan. I think things will continue to go forward and grow.

“I’m excited about the future.”

Those new conference matchups are exciting, but when that newness fades a bit, we’ll be left with leagues that aren’t quite as charming as they were once upon a time.

Traditions were sacrificed for treasure, customs for cash.

And the presidents and chancellors, the athletic directors and the regents made it so. I’m not saying what they did is wrong. I’m not saying I wouldn’t have made the same choice if I was at Oregon or Washington, Arizona or Arizona State, OU or Texas, USC or UCLA. Colorado or Utah.

But before you wring your hands again about the athletes looking for more NIL money or a different place to play, remember this: they aren’t doing anything different than university leaders are doing.

The young folks are simply following the lead of the adults in the room.

