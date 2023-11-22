Carlsbad High School senior's dreams of professional dance career may become reality

Dancing in Carlsbad most of her life, Adisyn Preece is prepared to pirouette to a higher level after she graduates from Carlsbad High School in May.

Preece, who is 18, is no stranger to dancing as her grandmother and mother have taught at the family business for nearly 40 years at Cheryl’s School of Dance.

She will train for a career as a professional dancer in 2024 at the CLI Conservatory in Massachusetts.

Preece said potential professional dancers would practice five to six days a week with non-stop dancing as auditions would take place with talent agencies and cruise lines once the 10-month program ends.

CLI’s website noted the 2024-25 program starts on Sept. 4 and ends June 20, 2025.

Her mother, Harmony Preece said Adisyn auditioned virtually with three different dance styles and was interviewed online by CLI personnel.

Originally, Adisyn planned to attend college and become a nurse. A foot injury during her sophomore year prompted the change to keep the family business going.

“I didn’t want to give it up. So, I started looking professionally into it and mom sent me some information on CLI and she sent me (information on) some others because pursuing dance isn’t the easiest,” she said.

Once training is complete, Preece would like to live in a larger community.

Adisyn Preece of Carlsbad will train at the Massachusetts based CLI Conservatory in 2024. She plans on being a professional dancer once training ends.

“I think New York (City) would be cool to live in. As of right now I don’t want to live somewhere, I just want to travel for a really long time, as much as I can,” she said.

Carlsbad served as early training ground

Preece has been dancing in Carlsbad since she was a toddler and has performed most dancing styles including, ballroom, ballet, hip hop and tap.

Harmony Preece said her daughter was accepted into the Utah-based Ballet West program during this past summer.

Founded in 1963, the Salt Lake City organization prides itself as the lone ballet company between Chicago and the west coast, per the Ballet West website.

"That was also an intense program," Adisyn said.

She spent 2022 teaching competitive dancing at her grandmother’s studio.

The potential future of Cheryl's Dance Academy

The dancing school was opened in 1985 by Cheryl Jenkins, according to the dance academy’s website.

Harmony Preece was listed as assistant director and competition coordinator at Cheryl’s School of Dance, per the company’s website.

Harmony said her daughter might own the dance studio one day as the choice would be left to Adisyn.

“Right now, she’s anxious as a senior in high school just to get out and see the world. If by some means she came back to Carlsbad, then that would be up for discussion,” she said.

