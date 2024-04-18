Carlsbad’s City SC U12 wins State Cup

CARLSBAD, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — The City SC U12 girls soccer team had a season to remember capped by a California State Cup title.

“I was pretty surprised, and actually really excited and proud of my team,” said forward Charlotte “CC” Castellon.

“We worked really hard to make it that far,” forward Camila Suarez said. “It was really exciting for everybody.”

“I feel like that’s going to make a big impact in future seasons,” forward Caitlin Howard said.

The girls didn’t lose a match in the State Cup, outscoring their opponents 26-6. In the championship, they used all nine players in a shootout that went to sudden death.

Defender Julianna Bodnar scored the deciding goal by converting her first ever penalty kick.

“I was so happy I was able to make my penalty kick because I was the last one and it was just so much joy going around,” Bodnar said.

Louis Hunt coached the team for two seasons, but didn’t know if he could coach in the final on March 24. His wife was about to give birth to their third child. Fortunately, their son turned out to be a great teammate as well, and held on until April 7.

“I was almost certain it would happen on the same day or a couple of days before,” Hunt said. “I’m happy he stayed in there.”

Speaking from his home in San Marcos with son, Palmer, in his arms, Hunt praised his team for their remarkable achievement, and wants them to remember this success as they go forward on the field, and in life.

“I want them to be able to believe in themselves,” Hunt said. “I think at the start of the year, they didn’t have the mindset that they could do things like this. It’s about learning to lean on one another when you need help. It’s all about relationships on and off the field to succeed in whatever you are trying to do.”

A lesson they have fully embraced.

