Carlos Zambrano is attempting a comeback, wants to pitch in MLB again

Yes, seriously.

Carlos Zambrano - better known as "Big Z" in most corners of Cubdom - is on the comeback trail.

He just turned 37 last month and last pitched in the big leagues in 2012, but that's not stopping him from setting his sights on baseball's highest level while pitching in the Mexican League, as NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan is reporting:

Guess who is trying to make a baseball comeback? Former Cubs star Carlos Zambrano, who is in great shape and has completely changed his life is pitching for Leones de Yucatán in the Mexican League. He hopes to pitch his way back to the big leagues. — David Kaplan (@thekapman) July 1, 2018

Zambrano made 9 starts in the Venezulean Winter League in 2013-14 and pitched at 3 levels in the Philadelphia Phillies minor-league system in 2013, racking up 7 games that year.

On a visit to Wrigley Field back in 2016, he joked with reporters he was making a comeback:

Carlos Zambrano a visitor today to #Cubs clubhouse. "I'm coming back -- just kidding." — Bruce Miles (@BruceMiles2112) August 9, 2016

Zambrano was 9-7 with a 4.82 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 24 starts with the Cubs in 2011 before Theo Epstein took over the front office at the corner of Clark and Addison and shipped "Big Z" to the Marlins for Chris Volstad.

He spent 11 seasons in a Cubs uniform, going 125-81 from 2001-11 with a 3.60 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 1,542 strikeouts in 1,826.2 innings pitched.

Story Continues

Zambrano accounted for 200 innings every season from 2003-07 and led the NL with 16 wins in 2006.