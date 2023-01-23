The Cowboys and 49ers both had a defensive lineman exit the game in the first quarter.

Cowboys defensive tackle Carlos Watkins injured his calf with 3:17 left in the quarter. The Cowboys list him as questionable to return.

Watkins has one tackle.

49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu went to the training room for treatment. He slowly walked back to the sideline, appearing to favor his back.

Omenihu has one quarterback hit.

Jordan Willis has replaced him.

Carlos Watkins questionable to return with calf injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk