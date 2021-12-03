Carlos Watkins with big guy, pick-six for Cowboys

Barry Werner
·1 min read
Dan Quinn filled in as Dallas head coach Thursday as Mike McCarthy missed the 27-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Cowboys’ defensive coordinator was beaming as his defense made four interceptions of Taysom Hill, capped by a pick-six of 29 yards by Carlos Watkins.

All 6-foot-3, 305 pounds of Watkins made a nice grab of the Hill pass and had no trouble finding the end zone.

Watkins’ fellow defensive players had a role in the pick party of Hill, who was playing with a splint on the middle finger of his throwing hand after hitting it against a Dallas lineman’s arm in the first half.

Damontae Kazee, who earlier played a hurdle for Hill on a run by the Saints’ QB.

Jayron Kearse with an incredible pick.

It was the first time in almost 11 years Dallas had four interceptions in a game.

