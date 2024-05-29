Carlos Ulberg explains motivation for short-notice Jamahal Hill opportunity at UFC 303

Carlos Ulberg knows how high the stakes are at UFC 303.

With Khalil Rountree forced out of his June 29 co-main event vs. Jamahal Hill(12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas due to a failed drug test, Ulberg (9-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) accepted to step in on short notice.

The City Kickboxing standout is on a six-fight winning streak, but will be facing a big leap up in competition when he takes on former UFC light heavyweight champion Hill.

“We’re going up against Hill. I think he’s No. 3 at the moment, so that’s some really good news that puts us in a really good spot – and I’m not going to pass that opportunity,” Ulberg said in an interview with ENGAGE.

Hill’s fight with Rountree originally was slated as the co-headliner. While the bout order isn’t finalized yet, Ulberg is just excited to compete on the same card as the returning Conor McGregor, who headlines UFC 303 against Michael Chandler.

“McGregor is obviously the biggest star to rise out of the UFC, and even sporting alone,” Ulberg said. “Everybody that you talk to, they all know McGregor – even if they’re not MMA fans. I spoke to someone today, and they didn’t know about MMA, but they knew who McGregor was – which was amazing.

“He is definitely a big star, and to fight under that undercard would be amazing. If we can get the co-main event, then that’d be even more spectacular. He goes in with confidence, and that’s something that I like to lead into my fights. When I jump in that cage, it’s just me, my opponent and the preparation that I’ve had prior.”

