'Carlos & Shawn': What we're looking for at Detroit Lions OTAs

On this episode: The guys are back this week and they focus right in on the Detroit Lions' organized team practice activities. While it's hard to predict the future based on these offseason training exercises, Carlos and Shawn talk what we may see and what questions they have for the team moving forward. After the break, Carlos and Shawn discuss the Detroit Pistons' search for new management and the hefty check owner Tom Gores may be willing to write for a new head of basketball operations. Are there any lessons the struggling hoops organization can learn from the Lions' front office in turning around the franchise?

