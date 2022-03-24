'Carlos & Shawn': Rob Parker and the art of hot takes. Plus, remembering Wings-Avs fight

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

• Hosts: Shawn Windsor and Carlos Monarrez

• Producer: Tad Davis

• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

• Guest: Rob Parker, Fox Sports and Deadspin.

• Email: swindsor@freepress.com

On this episode: This week, the guys first think back to March 26, 1997, the date that lives in the hearts of Detroit Red Wings fans thanks to Darren McCarty's pummeling of Claude Lemieux. Then, the guys welcome former Free Press columnist and current Fox Sports pundit Rob Parker, who recently wrote for Deadspin about Tom Izzo being "washed."

