'Carlos & Shawn' podcast: Why won’t Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi get COVID-19 vaccine?

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Free Press Sports with Carlos and Shawn

• Hosts: Shawn Windsor and Carlos Monarrez

• Producer: Tad Davis

• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

• Email: swindsor@freepress.com

On this episode: This week, Carlos and Shawn dissect the Detroit Red Wings, specifically Tyler Bertuzzi, one of the team's top forwards who is unvaccinated and just coming out of the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. Also, the guys dig deeper on Dave Bing's comments that Cade Cunningham isn't a player the Detroit Pistons can build around.

Catch "Carlos and Shawn" every Thursday morning at 5 and on demand on freep.com or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 'Carlos & Shawn': Why won’t Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi get vaccine?