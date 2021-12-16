'Carlos & Shawn' podcast: Why won’t Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi get COVID-19 vaccine?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Free Press Sports with Carlos and Shawn

Hosts: Shawn Windsor and Carlos Monarrez

Producer: Tad Davis

Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

Email: swindsor@freepress.com

On this episode: This week, Carlos and Shawn dissect the Detroit Red Wings, specifically Tyler Bertuzzi, one of the team's top forwards who is unvaccinated and just coming out of the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. Also, the guys dig deeper on Dave Bing's comments that Cade Cunningham isn't a player the Detroit Pistons can build around.

Catch "Carlos and Shawn" every Thursday morning at 5 and on demand on freep.com or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 'Carlos & Shawn': Why won’t Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi get vaccine?

Recommended Stories