'Carlos & Shawn' podcast: Remembering Detroit Red Wings' Stanley Cup win, 25 years later

• Hosts: Shawn Windsor and Carlos Monarrez

• Producer: Andrew Hammond

• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

• Guest: Helene St. James, Free Press Red Wings beat writer

• Email: swindsor@freepress.com

On this episode: We just past the 25th anniversary of the Detroit Red Wings' first Stanley Cup victory in 42 years. So the guys bring in Wings writer Helene St. James reminisce about that iconic moment.

Helene also chats about the modern day Red Wings and why the already lengthy coaching search could go on past the NHL draft.

Then, for the second straight week, "Top Gun: Maverick" is on our the minds, especially how important the movie is, and why it's the perfect movie to see as moviegoers are welcomed back to the theaters.

