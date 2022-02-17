'Carlos & Shawn' podcast: Matthew Stafford's Hall of Fame status; Restaurant of the Year

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

On this episode: This week, Carlos and Shawn welcome a pair of Free Press guests. First, they check in with Dave Birkett and debate whether Super Bowl-winning and former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Then, the guys welcome in Lyndsay Green, who spearheaded the Free Press' Restaurant of the Year coverage.

CARLOS MONARREZ: Matthew Stafford was robbed of Super Bowl MVP, which would have cemented Hall of Fame

SHAWN WINDSOR: Lions fans in-fighting over Matthew Stafford Super Bowl exposes their pain to world

