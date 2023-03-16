'Carlos & Shawn': What should we make of Michigan State, Michigan basketball, NCAA tournament?

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

• Hosts: Shawn Windsor (@shawnwindsor) and Carlos Monarrez (@cmonarrez)

• Editor: Robin Chan

• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

• Guests: Graham Couch, Lansing State Journal columnist; Ant Wright, Wright Media Group

• Email: swindsor@freepress.com

On this episode: Carlos is away this week but Shawn has a power duo to fill the void. Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch and former Michigan basketball player Ant Wright, of the Wright Media Group, join the show to talk all things Wolverines and Spartans basketball.

Catch "Carlos and Shawn" every Thursday morning at 5 and on demand on freep.com/podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts.

SHAWN WINDSOR:Tom Izzo stresses the little things count in March. Will MSU take heed?

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 'Carlos & Shawn': What should we make of MSU, Michigan basketball?