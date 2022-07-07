'Carlos & Shawn': Love or hate Big Ten expansion? Did Detroit Red Wings hit HR with coach?

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

• Hosts: Shawn Windsor and Carlos Monarrez

• Producer: Andrew Hammond

• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

• Email: swindsor@freepress.com

On this episode: This week, the guys debate whether the latest Big Ten expansion — adding USC and UCLA — is good or bad for college sports. Then, Carlos and Shawn break down what we know about new Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 'Carlos & Shawn': Love or hate Big Ten expansion, new Red Wings coach?