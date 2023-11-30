'Carlos & Shawn': Lions, Michigan, Patrick Kane, even the Pistons? Let's talk about it all
• Hosts: Shawn Windsor (@shawnwindsor) and Carlos Monarrez (@cmonarrez)
• Editor: Robin Chan
• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford
• Email: swindsor@freepress.com
On this episode: What do you do when there are too many big sports stories to keep track of? You talk about them all, of course! Carlos and Shawn do a "lightning round" for the five biggest sports stories in the Mitten right now, starting with the Detroit Lions looking for redemption against the New Orleans Saints. Then, the guys talk about Michigan football knocking off Ohio State, Michigan State football introducing Jonathan Smith as its next coach, the lowly Detroit Pistons and their losing streak, and the Detroit Red Wings signing NHL legend Patrick Kane.
