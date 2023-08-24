Apple Podcasts | Spotify

• Hosts: Shawn Windsor (@shawnwindsor) and Carlos Monarrez (@cmonarrez)

• Editor: Robin Chan

• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

• Guest: Jeff Riger, 97.1 The Ticket host

• Email: swindsor@freepress.com

On this episode: With Shawn away this week, Carlos recruits The Ticket's Jeff Riger to help out with co-hosting duties. Jeff and Carlos discuss Michigan football's self-imposed suspension on Harbaugh, the Detroit Lions' last preseason game and their hotly anticipated season debut against the Kansas City Chiefs. Later, the duo focus on the foundation for success that's forming for the Detroit Tigers.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 'Carlos & Shawn': Breaking down Jim Harbaugh, Detroit Lions and Tigers