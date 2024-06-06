'Carlos & Shawn': Breaking down Detroit Lions minicamp with Dave Birkett

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

• Hosts: Shawn Windsor (@shawnwindsor) and Carlos Monarrez (@cmonarrez)

• Guest: Dave Birkett, Free Press Lions beat writer

• Editor: Robin Chan

• Executive producer: Kirkland Crawford

• Email: swindsor@freepress.com

On this episode: The great Dave Birkett once again joins Carlos and Shawn to walk us through their general impressions of the Detroit Lions so far in their preparations for the new season. The guys focus in on Levi Onwuzurike. As the defensive tackle enters his contract year, is he closer to being Brad Holmes' first significant draft bust rather than inking a new deal? Beyond player analysis, the guys get Dave's perspective regarding their favorite evergreen debate on Dan Campbell vs. Ben Johnson's influence on the team.

