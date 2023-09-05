Carlos Sainz suffers attempted robbery; Toto Wolff set to be sidelined – F1 news round-up

Carlos Sainz and Toto Wolff. F1 news Credit: Alamy

The dust is settling on the Italian Grand Prix, but there is plenty of F1 news to keep up with as we look back at the weekend just gone.

Of course, there has been plenty of reaction from the weekend’s action at Monza, though there was a scary moment for Carlos Sainz after his first podium of the season (which we’ll touch upon shortly).

But with F1 news and views from around the paddock, let’s take a look at the best of Monday’s round-up, with additional reporting by Thomas Maher.

Carlos Sainz suffers attempted robbery in Milan

Just hours after fighting to hold onto a podium at Monza, Carlos Sainz was the victim of an alleged attempted robbery in Milan, while still wearing his full Ferrari kit.

Thieves were caught on camera trying to steal his watch and the Spaniard was even seen chasing after them, but two men were arrested and he was able to get his belongings back.

Writing on social media after the incident, Sainz said: “As many of you already know, yesterday we experienced an unfortunate incident in Milano.

“The most important thing is that we are all OK and this will only remain as an unpleasant anecdote.

“Many thanks to all the people who helped us yesterday, to the Milan police for their quick intervention and thanks for all your messages.”

Toto Wolff set to miss Japanese Grand Prix for Mercedes

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is set to be absent from the Japanese Grand Prix, with the Austrian due to have surgery following the next round in Singapore.

He’s reportedly due for a procedure on his knee, with driver development director Jérome D’Ambrosio having been primed to stand in for Wolff in his absence.

Wolff is due back in the paddock for Qatar in October, but will still be present in Singapore as well – making it a one-race absence for the team boss.

Nico Hulkenberg far from complimentary after Haas struggles

Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen were both trailing at the back of the field at Monza on Sunday, leading Hulkenberg to say the team are “not point worthy” in their current guise.

Long-standing tyre wear issues continued over the weekend, and the Haas duo finished a lap down come the chequered flag – with the Constructors’ Championship looking a tough struggle for them at the moment, and Hulkenberg was not best pleased.

“We’re just eating the tyre, the balance is poor, we’re sliding a lot more than other cars, can’t keep the pace up using more tyre. So yeah, it was one of the toughest and worst races of the season,” Hulkenberg told media including PlanetF1.com after the race.

“The characteristic and the feel of the car was much better [in Zandvoort] than this weekend. So yeah, need to review that.

“Obviously, that’s also a big miss, not having a front flap ready for the new front wing. I think we’re the only team who didn’t have any parts, any upgrades here this weekend, and quite frankly, we’re not point worthy also for that reason.”

George Russell wants ‘Get Out of Jail Free card’ removed at Monza

Plenty of drivers took to the escape road at the Rettifilo Chicane at Monza on Sunday, George Russell included – getting a penalty for doing so after locking up in battle with Esteban Ocon.

Even with that, he wants that option addressed for next year, believing it to be too easy a get-out for drivers who out-brake themselves into the opening chicane, with a whole host of moves to the run-off during the race on Sunday.

“In Monza, it’s a bit of a shame because it’s always a bit of a ‘Get Out of Jail Free’ card with the run-off there,” he told media including PlanetF1.com after the chequered flag.

“And that gives drivers, especially when you’re fighting, the chance to miss the corner – so I’d probably like to see a bit of a change in the future.”

Toto Wolff on ‘moaning’ rivals after Lewis Hamilton sportsmanship

Lewis Hamilton made sure to go and apologise to Oscar Piastri after their Italian Grand Prix tangle on Sunday, holding his hands up and taking the blame for what happened between them.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff took a dim view on those who tried to diminish the seven-time World Champion’s behaviour in that moment, and lauded Hamilton for how he handled the incident.

“Lewis is very sportsmanlike with these things. And he is the only one that I see out there admitting, saying that he’s wrong,” Wolff told media including PlanetF1.com.

“We just had a chat and he said ‘I didn’t see him on the right and that is on me’, and I think that kind of sportsmanship is what you need to admire with him.

“Pretty much everyone else is complaining and moaning just to try to not get a penalty.”

