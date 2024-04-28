Carlos Rodón pitches 6 strong innings and Yankees hit 4 homers in a 15-3 rout of Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Carlos Rodón pitched two-hit, one-run ball through six innings and the New York Yankees hit four home runs in a 15-3 rout of the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night.

Alex Verdugo had a three-run homer in the first inning. Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo added two-run shots in the sixth that put New York up 11-1. It was Judge’s fifth homer of the season and Rizzo’s fourth.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run homer, his sixth, in the ninth off infielder Owen Weaver, who pitched the final two innings.

Rodón (2-1) allowed a solo homer in the first to Rhys Hoskins and a leadoff double in the sixth inning to Joey Ortiz. The 31-year-old lefty struck out eight and walked one. Luke Weaver tossed two scoreless innings. Milwaukee got two runs in the ninth off catcher Jose Trevino, who threw 11 of his 18 pitches for strikes.

New York posted season highs of 15 runs and 19 hits in snapping a two-game skid.

Joe Ross (1-3) allowed seven runs, six earned, on eight hits, needing 99 pitches to get through five innings. He struck out five, walked three and hit a batter.

Verdugo staked the Yankees to a 3-0 lead with his fourth homer. Anthony Volpe was hit by a pitch to open the game and Juan Soto walked. After Judge struck out, Verdugo lined the first pitch 389 feet to right center.

The Brewers got one back in the bottom half on Hoskins’ sixth homer

New York capitalized on Ross’ command issues for three more runs in third. Judge and Stanton walked and Rizzo reached on an infielder dribbler to load the bases with one out. Gleyber Torres, who had two RBI in his first 27 games, cleared the bases with a double to the gap in right-center, giving New York a 6-1 lead.

The Yankees made it 7-1 with an unearned run in the fifth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: RHP Ian Hamilton was expected to be available Saturday after being relegated to emergency duty only Friday, manager Aaron Boone said. Hamilton experienced soreness after playing catch Friday.

Brewers: LHP DL Hall, on the 15-day IL (sprained left knee) is playing catch and doesn’t have to be shut down completely. There is no timetable for his return.

BREWERS MOVE

Recalled RHP Janson Junk from Triple-A Nashville, optioned LHP Jared Koenig to Nashville. Junk relieved to open the seventh inning Saturday.

UP NEXT

Right-hander Marcus Stroman (2-1, 2.70) will be making his sixth start for the Yankees on Sunday. The Brewers counter with right-hander Tobias Myers (0-1, 1.80), making his second big league start.

