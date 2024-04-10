Carlos Rodón changes things up as another Yankees starter sinks Marlins

NEW YORK — When Aaron Boone addressed reporters after the Yankees’ shutout win on Monday, the manager highlighted Nestor Cortes’ change-up when discussing how the southpaw blanked the Marlins for eight innings.

Of the 102 pitches Cortes needed, only 11 were change-ups. However, the offering induced three whiffs, the second-most of any pitch Cortes threw.

“These guys have big swings,” Cortes said of the one-win Marlins, “so it felt like there were a couple guys in there that I was able to throw that change-up to.”

On Tuesday, Carlos Rodón exploited Miami in a similar way as the Yankees secured a series win with a 3-2 victory.

The left-hander, born in Miami, totaled six innings without allowing an earned run, though the Marlins scored two in the seventh following an Anthony Rizzo error. Rodón also held Miami to four hits, walked two and struck out six while totaling 89 pitches.

Known as a fastball-slider pitcher, Rodón has added a cutter to his arsenal and experimented with his curveball and change-up more since spring training began. The cutter has emerged as his No. 3 pitch; he actually threw it once more than the slider on Tuesday.

But Rodón also used his change-up 10 times. Like Cortes, the pitch induced three whiffs, the second-most of anything in Rodón’s repertoire.

For comparison, Rodón used his change-up once against the Astros in his first start and five times against the Diamondbacks in his second start.

“I like where his arsenal’s at and do feel like he has different ways to get you out,” Boone said before the game. “Carlos is really talented. He can do a lot of things out there. So it’s about evolving and growing and developing constantly.”

While Rodón spun one of his better starts as a Yankee, Alex Verdugo got the offense going with a solo home run in the second inning.

The dinger — Verdugo’s second as a Yankee and first in pinstripes — came off of Marlins starter A.J. Puk and inspired a new battle cry.

Verdugo’s first homer, a 10th-inning shot in Arizona, had the Yankees barking like canines in the dugout after the outfielder had repeatedly called the team “dogs.” That happened again Tuesday before Verdugo screamed, “Let’s go f---ers!”

Once again, a celebration inspired by Verdugo went viral. That slogan may not appear on T-shirts in the clubhouse, though.

Later, in the fifth, Giancarlo Stanton stayed hot by shooting an RBI double the other way. An RBI single off the bat of Juan Soto made it a 3-0 game in the sixth.

The Yankees, now 10-2, have now won their first four series of the season. They’ll wrap up their set against Miami on Wednesday when Marcus Stroman takes the mound.

The Long Island native’s Yankees career has gotten off to a stellar start, as Stroman still has a 0.00 ERA after two games. He most recently held the Blue Jays scoreless for six innings in Yankee Stadium’s home opener.

Ryan Weathers will start for Miami. He owns a 4.00 ERA after two starts.

Weathers’ father, David, pitched for the Yankees in 1996 and 1997.