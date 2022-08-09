Carlos Ortiz withdraws from LIV Golf players' antitrust lawsuit

Carlos Ortiz has withdrawn from the antitrust lawsuit that was filed last week by a group of players who had been suspended by the PGA Tour for playing the LIV Golf circuit.

According to Ortiz’s manager, Carlos Rodriguez with Impact Point, Ortiz has decided to move on, although his name remains listed as one of the 11 plaintiffs in the antitrust lawsuit that was filed last week in the U.S. District Court Northern California District. Ortiz’s decision was first reported by the Associated Press.

The 10 remaining plaintiffs include, notably, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau. The lawsuit also requested a temporary restraining order from the court that would allow three players – Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford – to play in the FedExCup Playoffs, which begin this week in Memphis, Tennessee.

The hearing for the temporary restraining order was scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m. PT in San Jose, California.