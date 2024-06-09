Carlos Ortiz wins LIV Golf Houston for 1st victory on the Saudi-funded league

HUMBLE, Texas (AP) — Carlos Ortiz won LIV Golf Houston on Sunday for his first victory on the Saudi-funded league and second big win in the Houston area.

Ortiz closed with a 5-under 67 to beat Adrian Meronk by a stroke at the Golf Club of Houston. The Mexican player won the 2020 Houston Open at Memorial Park for his lone PGA Tour title.

Part of a four-way tie for the lead entering the day, the 33-year-old Ortiz finished at 15-under 201.

Meronk shot a 68 to help Cleeks GC win the team title. The German joined LIV Golf this year.

Area resident Patrick Reed had a 68 to tie for third at 12 under with Spain's David Puig (69). Sergio Garcia was fifth at 11 under after a 68.

On Saturday, Jon Rahm withdrew after playing just six holes because of an infected left foot, leaving his status in doubt for the U.S. Open next week at Pinehurst No. 2.

