Carlos Ortiz wins 2024 LIV Golf Houston in same city he won lone PGA Tour event

Carlos Ortiz is a fan of the city of Houston.

Ortiz picked up the first LIV Golf win of his career Sunday, shooting 5-under 67 to finish at 15 under and capture 2024 LIV Golf Houston by one shot over Adrian Meronk.

Ortiz and Meronk started the day tied for the lead, and they remained tied with only four holes to go at Golf Club of Houston. However, on the par-5 15th, Ortiz made birdie while Meronk made bogey, and the two-shot swing was enough to give Ortiz his first win since the Asian Tour’s International Series Oman in February.

It’s Ortiz’s second professional win in the city of Houston, also capturing the PGA Tour’s 2020 Vivint Houston Open. That is his lone Tour victory.

Cleeks GC took home the team title, its first victory at 33 under. Smash GC and Fireballs GC tied for second at 31 under.

The next LIV Golf event is slated for two weeks in Nashville at The Grove. Next week, Meronk will be among the 12 LIV Golf players headed to Pinehurst No. 2 to compete in the 2024 U.S. Open.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek