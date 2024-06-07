Carlos Mendoza provides update on Francisco Alvarez, Edwin Diaz’s timeline for return

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza provided an update on the timelines of Francisco Alvarez and Edwin Diaz’s return from injury while speaking with reporters during Friday’s media day session in London.

Alvarez has been progressing well during his rehab stint, most recently catching a no-hitter and then appearing as the designated hitter with the Brooklyn Cyclones, but it appears he may be a bit delayed.

The young catcher was expected to appear behind the plate with Syracuse this weekend, but that will no longer be the case, as he has returned home to Venezuela to tend to a family matter.

The Mets anticipated that he’d potentially be able to jump back into the lineup when they returned to Citi Field to take on the Miami Marlins, but he’ll likely have to take a few more days to ramp back up.

Edwin Diaz, on the other hand, remains right on track after tossing a successful inning during his first rehab appearance on Thursday night also with the Brooklyn Cyclones.

Entering in a 2-1 game in the fifth inning, the star closer easily retired the first two batters he faced before allowing a triple, but he rebounded nicely from there and picked up a strikeout to get himself out of the inning.

Diaz said afterward that he felt "really good" and his fastball was "sharp," as he sat between 96-98 mph and threw 11 of his 14 pitches for strikes.

The 30-year-old is expected to make one more rehab appearance with Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon but remains right on track to be activated when first eligible next week.



The Mets’ bullpen has been extremely leaky over the last few weeks, with Diaz’s struggles and demotion from the closers' role leading the charge, so getting him back to his dominant form would be a huge boost for this team.

May 26, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) hits a double in the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Mendoza "confident" McNeil will be ready when his name is called

It’s been a frustrating start to the season for Jeff McNeil.

The former batting champ looks completely lost at the plate, as he’s hitting just .227, which is 66 points lower than his career batting average of .293, through his first 57 games of the season.

So with the Mets facing left-handed pitching over three of their last four games, the struggling infielder has quickly found himself relegated to the bench and presumably on the short side of a platoon.

Veteran infielder Jose Iglesias has slotted into the starting nine in his place at second base and he’s stepped up tremendously since being recalled from Triple-A, hitting .389 with a .865 OPS while playing his usual stellar defense.

Despite that, Mendoza emphasized to reporters that McNeil is still the team’s second baseman and he’ll continue to play a big role for them moving forward.

The skipper wouldn’t commit to the former batting champ rejoining the lineup during their weekend series against the Phillies, as they face another left-hander in Ranger Suarez on Saturday, but he’s confident when the time comes he’ll be ready.

“It’s been a while since he’s played but he’s a professional about it,” Mendoza said on Friday. “Physically he feels fine, obviously mentally he wants to do better because he cares and he wants to contribute.

“It’s been hard for him but he’ll continue to get going and we need Jeff McNeil to be Jeff McNeil. It’s a game of adjustment, he continues to work, he continues to prepare, and he’ll be ready when his name is called.”